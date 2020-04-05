Bloomin' Brands Up 37.5% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (BLMN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Bloomin' Brands (:BLMN) on April 7th, 2020 at $7.54. In approximately 4 weeks, Bloomin' Brands has returned 37.49% as of today's recent price of $10.36.

Bloomin' Brands share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $24.29 and a 52-week low of $4.54 and are now trading 128% above that low price at $10.36 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 6.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 1%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc. owns and operates a chain of casual dining restaurants. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations worldwide.

