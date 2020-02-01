Blackrock Inc Shares Up 14.9% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (BLK)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) on October 15th, 2019 at $441.52. In approximately 3 months, Blackrock Inc has returned 14.93% as of today's recent price of $507.44.

In the past 52 weeks, Blackrock Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $377.28 and a high of $510.00 and are now at $507.44, 34% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

BlackRock, Inc. provides investment management services to institutional clients and to retail investors through various investment vehicles. The Company manages funds, as well as offers risk management services. BlackRock serves governments, companies, and foundations worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Blackrock Inc shares.

