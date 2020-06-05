BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc. Shares (HYT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYT) on March 31st, 2020 at $8.77. In approximately 1 month, BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc. has returned 7.47% as of today's recent price of $9.42.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc. have traded between a low of $6.26 and a high of $11.73 and are now at $9.42, which is 50% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc..

