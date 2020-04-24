BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc. Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (HYT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYT) on March 31st, 2020 at $8.77. In approximately 3 weeks, BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc. has returned 4.73% as of today's recent price of $9.18.

In the past 52 weeks, BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc. share prices have been bracketed by a low of $6.26 and a high of $11.73 and are now at $9.18, 47% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc..

