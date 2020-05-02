Black Knight Inc Shares Up 8.1% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (BKI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Black Knight Inc (:BKI) on November 29th, 2019 at $63.30. In approximately 2 months, Black Knight Inc has returned 8.11% as of today's recent price of $68.43.

Over the past year, Black Knight Inc has traded in a range of $49.03 to $68.94 and is now at $68.43, 40% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.8% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Black Knight Inc shares.

