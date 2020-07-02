Bj'S Restaurants Shares Up 2.9% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (BJRI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Bj'S Restaurants (:BJRI) on October 25th, 2019 at $41.01. In approximately 4 months, Bj'S Restaurants has returned 2.90% as of today's recent price of $42.20.

In the past 52 weeks, Bj'S Restaurants share prices have been bracketed by a low of $32.62 and a high of $54.09 and are now at $42.20, 29% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

BJ's Restaurants Inc owns and operates restaurants under the names BJ's Restaurant & Brewery, BJ's Pizza & Grill, and BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse. The Company's restaurants are located in Colorado, Oregon, California, Arizona, Texas, and Nevada.

