Bio-Techne Corp Shares Up 32.9% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (TECH)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) on March 27th, 2020 at $182.47. In approximately 1 month, Bio-Techne Corp has returned 32.92% as of today's recent price of $242.53.

Bio-Techne Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $243.72 and a 52-week low of $155.17 and are now trading 56% above that low price at $242.53 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

Bio-Techne Corp develops, manufactures and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. The Company specializes in proteins, cytokines, growth factors, immunoassays and small molecules.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Bio-Techne Corp shares.

Log in and add Bio-Techne Corp (TECH) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.