Biglari Holdings Shares Up 10.8% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (BH)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Biglari Holdings (NYSE:BH) on April 14th, 2020 at $60.57. In approximately 3 weeks, Biglari Holdings has returned 10.81% as of today's recent price of $67.11.

Over the past year, Biglari Holdings has traded in a range of $37.85 to $155.00 and is now at $70.61, 87% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 4%.

Biglari Holdings Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, invests in food and insurance companies. Biglari Holdings serves clients in the State of Texas.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Biglari Holdings shares.

Log in and add Biglari Holdings (BH) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.