Biglari Holdings Up 18.1% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (BH)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Biglari Holdings (NYSE:BH) on November 4th, 2019 at $93.51. In approximately 1 month, Biglari Holdings has returned 18.12% as of today's recent price of $110.46.

Over the past year, Biglari Holdings has traded in a range of $80.90 to $165.65 and is now at $110.46, 37% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.66% lower and 0.20% higher over the past week, respectively.

Biglari Holdings Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, invests in food and insurance companies. Biglari Holdings serves clients in the State of Texas.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Biglari Holdings shares.

