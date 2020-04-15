Big Lots Inc Shares Up 15.7% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (BIG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) on March 25th, 2020 at $15.74. In approximately 3 weeks, Big Lots Inc has returned 15.67% as of today's recent price of $18.20.

Over the past year, Big Lots Inc has traded in a range of $10.13 to $39.50 and is now at $18.20, 80% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

Big Lots, Inc. is a broadline closeout retailer that operates stores across the United States. The Company's stores offer an assortment of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal products, furniture, housewares, toys, and gifts.

