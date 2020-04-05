Big Lots Inc Up 52.1% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (BIG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) on March 25th, 2020 at $15.74. In approximately 1 month, Big Lots Inc has returned 52.14% as of today's recent price of $23.94.

In the past 52 weeks, Big Lots Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $10.13 and a high of $38.59 and are now at $23.94, 136% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

Big Lots, Inc. is a broadline closeout retailer that operates stores across the United States. The Company's stores offer an assortment of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal products, furniture, housewares, toys, and gifts.

