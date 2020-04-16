MySmarTrend
Best Buy Co Inc Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (BBY)

Written on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 1:41pm
By Amy Schwartz

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) on April 1st, 2020 at $54.63. In approximately 2 weeks, Best Buy Co Inc has returned 19.88% as of today's recent price of $65.49.

In the past 52 weeks, Best Buy Co Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $48.11 and a high of $91.99 and are now at $65.49, 36% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.5% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Best Buy Co., Inc. retails consumer electronics, home office products, entertainment software, appliances, and related services through its retail stores, as well as its web site. The Company also retails pre-recorded home entertainment products through retail stores.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Best Buy Co Inc.

