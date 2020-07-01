Best Buy Co Inc Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (BBY)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) on October 21st, 2019 at $71.37. In approximately 3 months, Best Buy Co Inc has returned 23.18% as of today's recent price of $87.91.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Best Buy Co Inc have traded between a low of $50.94 and a high of $89.50 and are now at $87.58, which is 72% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

Best Buy Co., Inc. retails consumer electronics, home office products, entertainment software, appliances, and related services through its retail stores, as well as its web site. The Company also retails pre-recorded home entertainment products through retail stores.

