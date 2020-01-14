Best Buy Co Inc Up 28.3% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (BBY)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) on October 21st, 2019 at $71.37. In approximately 3 months, Best Buy Co Inc has returned 28.26% as of today's recent price of $91.53.

Over the past year, Best Buy Co Inc has traded in a range of $55.97 to $91.30 and is now at $91.53, 64% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

Best Buy Co., Inc. retails consumer electronics, home office products, entertainment software, appliances, and related services through its retail stores, as well as its web site. The Company also retails pre-recorded home entertainment products through retail stores.

