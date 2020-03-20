Berry Global Gro Down 35.2% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (BERY)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Berry Global Gro (NYSE:BERY) on February 3rd, 2020 at $42.63. In approximately 2 month, Berry Global Gro has returned 35.19% as of today's recent price of $27.63.

Over the past year, Berry Global Gro has traded in a range of $25.00 to $59.16 and is now at $27.62, 11% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

Berry Global Group, Inc. manufactures plastic products and containers. The Company produces plastic films, medical specialties, closures, overcaps, tapes, tubes, bottles, drink cups, lids, and trash bags. Berry Global Group serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Berry Global Gro.

