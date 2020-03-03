Berkshire Hills Shares Down 19.7% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (BHLB)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Berkshire Hills (NYSE:BHLB) on January 13th, 2020 at $31.53. In approximately 2 months, Berkshire Hills has returned 19.68% as of today's recent price of $25.32.

Berkshire Hills share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $33.72 and a 52-week low of $23.61 and are now trading 7% above that low price at $25.32 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Berkshire Bank. The Bank is a Massachusetts chartered savings bank which operates in Pittsfield and Berkshire County in Massachusetts. Berkshire Bank also makes loans in eastern New York, northern Connecticut, Southern Vermont, and western Massachusetts.

