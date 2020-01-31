Berkshire Hills Down 9.6% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (BHLB)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Berkshire Hills (NYSE:BHLB) on January 13th, 2020 at $31.53. In approximately 3 weeks, Berkshire Hills has returned 9.60% as of today's recent price of $28.50.

Over the past year, Berkshire Hills has traded in a range of $26.21 to $33.72 and is now at $28.50, 9% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Berkshire Bank. The Bank is a Massachusetts chartered savings bank which operates in Pittsfield and Berkshire County in Massachusetts. Berkshire Bank also makes loans in eastern New York, northern Connecticut, Southern Vermont, and western Massachusetts.

