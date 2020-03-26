Benchmark Electr Down 45.8% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (BHE)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Benchmark Electr (NYSE:BHE) on January 30th, 2020 at $33.45. In approximately 2 months, Benchmark Electr has returned 45.83% as of today's recent price of $18.12.

Benchmark Electr share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $37.36 and a 52-week low of $14.06 and are now trading 29% above that low price at $18.12 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.5%.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. provides contract electronics manufacturing and design services. The Company serves original equipment manufacturers of medical devices, industrial control equipment, testing and instrumentation products, and telecommunications equipment. Benchmark also offers product design, printed circuit board layout, prototyping and test development services.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Benchmark Electr.

Log in and add Benchmark Electr (BHE) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.