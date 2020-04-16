Bellicum Pharmac Shares Up 24.7% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (BLCM)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Bellicum Pharmac (NASDAQ:BLCM) on March 30th, 2020 at $4.89. In approximately 2 weeks, Bellicum Pharmac has returned 24.74% as of today's recent price of $6.10.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Bellicum Pharmac have traded between a low of $0.07 and a high of $12.15 and are now at $6.10, which is 8,614% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 5.47% higher and 5.87% higher over the past week, respectively.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for various forms of cancer. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals operates in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Bellicum Pharmac shares.

Log in and add Bellicum Pharmac (BLCM) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.