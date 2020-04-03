Bellicum Pharmac Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (BLCM)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Bellicum Pharmac (NASDAQ:BLCM) on February 5th, 2020 at $1.41. In approximately 4 weeks, Bellicum Pharmac has returned 537.01% as of today's recent price of $8.95.

Bellicum Pharmac share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $12.15 and a 52-week low of $0.07 and are now trading 12,686% above that low price at $8.95 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 14.9% while the 50-day MA has advanced 17.3%.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for various forms of cancer. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals operates in the United States.

