Bel Fuse Inc-B Has Returned 25.4% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (BELFB)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Bel Fuse Inc-B (NASDAQ:BELFB) on November 6th, 2019 at $16.26. In approximately 2 months, Bel Fuse Inc-B has returned 25.42% as of today's recent price of $20.40.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Bel Fuse Inc-B have traded between a low of $9.03 and a high of $27.77 and are now at $20.40, which is 126% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.62% lower and 3.87% higher over the past week, respectively.

Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells products used in networking, telecommunication, data transmission, and automotive and consumer electronics. The Company's products include magnetic components, fuses, delay lines, and thick film hybrids. Bel Fuse operates facilities around the world.

