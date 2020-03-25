Bel Fuse Inc-B Down 51.7% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (BELFB)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Bel Fuse Inc-B (NASDAQ:BELFB) on January 30th, 2020 at $17.98. In approximately 2 months, Bel Fuse Inc-B has returned 51.72% as of today's recent price of $8.68.

Bel Fuse Inc-B share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $27.57 and a 52-week low of $6.88 and are now trading 26% above that low price at $8.68 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 1%.

Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells products used in networking, telecommunication, data transmission, and automotive and consumer electronics. The Company's products include magnetic components, fuses, delay lines, and thick film hybrids. Bel Fuse operates facilities around the world.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Bel Fuse Inc-B.

Log in and add Bel Fuse Inc-B (BELFB) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.