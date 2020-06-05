Becton Dickinson Up 11.2% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (BDX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) on April 6th, 2020 at $234.31. In approximately 1 month, Becton Dickinson has returned 11.19% as of today's recent price of $260.53.

Over the past year, Becton Dickinson has traded in a range of $197.75 to $286.72 and is now at $260.53, 32% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.02% higher and 0.06% higher over the past week, respectively.

Becton, Dickinson and Company is a global medical technology company engaged principally in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices, instrument systems, and reagents used by healthcare institutions, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

