Bear State Finan Has Returned 5.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (BSF)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Bear State Finan (NASDAQ:BSF) on June 28th, 2017 at $9.78. In approximately 34 months, Bear State Finan has returned 5.58% as of today's recent price of $10.32.

Over the past year, Bear State Finan has traded in a range of $8.65 to $10.95 and is now at $10.32, 19% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

Bear State Financial, Inc. attracts deposits from the general public and uses those funds to originate a variety of loans. Bear State Financial operates in Northcentral and Northwest Arkansas.

