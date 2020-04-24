SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) on April 6th, 2020 at $234.31. In approximately 2 weeks, Becton Dickinson has returned 13.97% as of today's recent price of $267.03.

In the past 52 weeks, Becton Dickinson share prices have been bracketed by a low of $197.75 and a high of $286.72 and are now at $264.67, 34% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Becton, Dickinson and Company is a global medical technology company engaged principally in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices, instrument systems, and reagents used by healthcare institutions, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Becton Dickinson.

Log in and add Becton Dickinson (BDX) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.