SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) on April 1st, 2020 at $54.63. In approximately 1 month, Best Buy Co Inc has returned 44.08% as of today's recent price of $78.71.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Best Buy Co Inc have traded between a low of $48.11 and a high of $91.99 and are now at $78.71, which is 64% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0.12% lower over the past week, respectively.

Best Buy Co., Inc. retails consumer electronics, home office products, entertainment software, appliances, and related services through its retail stores, as well as its web site. The Company also retails pre-recorded home entertainment products through retail stores.

