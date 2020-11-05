Bazaarvoice Inc Up 16.0% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (BV)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Bazaarvoice Inc (NASDAQ:BV) on April 14th, 2020 at $10.53. In approximately 4 weeks, Bazaarvoice Inc has returned 16.05% as of today's recent price of $12.22.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Bazaarvoice Inc have traded between a low of $6.85 and a high of $20.27 and are now at $12.22, which is 78% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

Bazaarvoice Inc. develops software solutions for the retail, manufacturing, finance, pharmaceutical, travel, and media industries. The Company's software captures, displays, and analyzes online word of mouth, including consumer-generated ratings and reviews, questions and answers, recommendations, photographs, and other content about its clients' brands, products and services.

