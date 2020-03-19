Baxter Intl Inc Shares Down 1.2% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (BAX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) on February 27th, 2020 at $85.63. In approximately 3 weeks, Baxter Intl Inc has returned 1.21% as of today's recent price of $84.59.

Over the past year, Baxter Intl Inc has traded in a range of $69.10 to $95.00 and is now at $83.37, 21% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Baxter International Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products and technologies related to hemophilia, immune disorders, infectious diseases, kidney disease, trauma and other chronic and acute medical conditions. The Company's products are used by hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, doctors' offices, and research laboratories.

