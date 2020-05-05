Baxter Intl Inc Shares Up 11.1% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (BAX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) on March 27th, 2020 at $78.52. In approximately 1 month, Baxter Intl Inc has returned 11.14% as of today's recent price of $87.27.

In the past 52 weeks, Baxter Intl Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $69.10 and a high of $95.19 and are now at $87.17, 26% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

Baxter International Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products and technologies related to hemophilia, immune disorders, infectious diseases, kidney disease, trauma and other chronic and acute medical conditions. The Company's products are used by hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, doctors' offices, and research laboratories.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Baxter Intl Inc shares.

Log in and add Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.