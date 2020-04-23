SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) on March 27th, 2020 at $78.52. In approximately 4 weeks, Baxter Intl Inc has returned 15.19% as of today's recent price of $90.45.

Baxter Intl Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $95.19 and a 52-week low of $69.10 and are now trading 31% above that low price at $90.56 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.17% higher and 0.02% lower over the past week, respectively.

Baxter International Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products and technologies related to hemophilia, immune disorders, infectious diseases, kidney disease, trauma and other chronic and acute medical conditions. The Company's products are used by hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, doctors' offices, and research laboratories.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Baxter Intl Inc.

Log in and add Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.