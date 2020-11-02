Bassett Furn Shares Down 22.3% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (BSET)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Bassett Furn (NASDAQ:BSET) on January 24th, 2020 at $14.64. In approximately 3 weeks, Bassett Furn has returned 22.27% as of today's recent price of $11.38.

In the past 52 weeks, Bassett Furn share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $11.05 and a high of $20.90 and are now at $11.38. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures and sells furniture. The Company offers bedroom and dining suites, occasional tables and entertainment units, upholstered sofas, love seats, recliners, and mattresses. Bassett Furniture Industries serves customers globally.

