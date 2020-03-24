Barrett Bus Svcs Shares Down 62.8% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (BBSI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Barrett Bus Svcs (NASDAQ:BBSI) on January 27th, 2020 at $85.17. In approximately 2 months, Barrett Bus Svcs has returned 62.83% as of today's recent price of $31.66.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Barrett Bus Svcs have traded between a low of $27.25 and a high of $95.64 and are now at $31.66, which is 16% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.69% lower and 4.32% lower over the past week, respectively.

Barrett Business Services, Inc. provides outsourced solutions addressing the costs and complexities of employment related issues for businesses. The Company provides payroll processing, employee benefits and administration, worker's compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration services.

