Barrett Bus Svcs Shares Up 7.4% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (BBSI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Barrett Bus Svcs (NASDAQ:BBSI) on March 31st, 2020 at $39.30. In approximately 3 weeks, Barrett Bus Svcs has returned 7.41% as of today's recent price of $42.21.

Barrett Bus Svcs share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $95.64 and a 52-week low of $27.25 and are now trading 55% above that low price at $42.21 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 7.2%.

Barrett Business Services, Inc. provides outsourced solutions addressing the costs and complexities of employment related issues for businesses. The Company provides payroll processing, employee benefits and administration, worker's compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration services.

