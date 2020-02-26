Barrett Bus Svcs Has Returned 8.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (BBSI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Barrett Bus Svcs (NASDAQ:BBSI) on January 27th, 2020 at $85.17. In approximately 1 month, Barrett Bus Svcs has returned 8.04% as of today's recent price of $78.32.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Barrett Bus Svcs have traded between a low of $70.48 and a high of $95.64 and are now at $78.32, which is 11% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

Barrett Business Services, Inc. provides outsourced solutions addressing the costs and complexities of employment related issues for businesses. The Company provides payroll processing, employee benefits and administration, worker's compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration services.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Barrett Bus Svcs.

Log in and add Barrett Bus Svcs (BBSI) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.