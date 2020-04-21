Barnes Group Inc Shares Up 0.0% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (B)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Barnes Group Inc (NYSE:B) on March 25th, 2020 at $39.28. In approximately 4 weeks, Barnes Group Inc has returned 0.04% as of today's recent price of $39.29.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Barnes Group Inc have traded between a low of $30.22 and a high of $68.60 and are now at $38.99, which is 29% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.3%.

Barnes Group Inc. is a global provider of engineered products, industrial technologies and solutions. The Company's specialized products and services are used in applications, such as aerospace, transportation, manufacturing, healthcare and packaging.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Barnes Group Inc shares.

Log in and add Barnes Group Inc (B) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.