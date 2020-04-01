Banner Corporati Shares Up 0.6% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (BANR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Banner Corporati (NASDAQ:BANR) on October 28th, 2019 at $56.46. In approximately 2 months, Banner Corporati has returned 0.60% as of today's recent price of $56.80.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Banner Corporati have traded between the current low of $0.00 and a high of $64.20 and are now at $0.00. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.04% lower and 0.27% higher over the past week, respectively.

Banner Corporation is a bank holding company involved in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of its subsidiary banks. The Banks offers a wide variety of commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Banner Corporati shares.

Log in and add Banner Corporati (BANR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.