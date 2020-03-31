Banner Corporati Down 35.9% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (BANR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Banner Corporati (NASDAQ:BANR) on February 24th, 2020 at $51.51. In approximately 1 month, Banner Corporati has returned 35.93% as of today's recent price of $33.00.

Banner Corporati share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $60.21 and a 52-week low of $27.12 and are now trading 20% above that low price at $32.64 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

Banner Corporation is a bank holding company involved in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of its subsidiary banks. The Banks offers a wide variety of commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities.

