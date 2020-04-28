Bankunited Inc Has Returned 41.1% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (BKU)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) on January 13th, 2020 at $34.99. In approximately 4 months, Bankunited Inc has returned 41.15% as of today's recent price of $20.59.

Over the past year, Bankunited Inc has traded in a range of $14.50 to $37.60 and is now at $20.59, 42% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.7% lower and 3.65% lower over the past week, respectively.

BankUnited, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services, such as personal, commercial, and business banking.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Bankunited Inc.

