Bankunited Inc Down 37.5% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (BKU)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) on January 13th, 2020 at $34.99. In approximately 2 months, Bankunited Inc has returned 37.54% as of today's recent price of $21.85.

In the past 52 weeks, Bankunited Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $21.48 and a high of $37.60 and are now at $21.85. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

BankUnited, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services, such as personal, commercial, and business banking.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Bankunited Inc.

