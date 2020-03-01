Bankunited Inc Up 8.0% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (BKU)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) on September 13th, 2019 at $34.07. In approximately 4 months, Bankunited Inc has returned 7.98% as of today's recent price of $36.79.

In the past 52 weeks, Bankunited Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $29.08 and a high of $37.60 and are now at $36.50, 26% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

BankUnited, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services, such as personal, commercial, and business banking.

