Bank Ny Mellon Shares Up 4.9% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (BK)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Bank Ny Mellon (NYSE:BK) on March 30th, 2020 at $32.95. In approximately 2 weeks, Bank Ny Mellon has returned 4.86% as of today's recent price of $34.55.

Over the past year, Bank Ny Mellon has traded in a range of $26.40 to $53.60 and is now at $34.55, 31% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon) is a global financial services company. The Company provides asset and wealth management, asset servicing, issuer, clearing, and treasury services for institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Bank Ny Mellon shares.

