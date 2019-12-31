Bank Ny Mellon Has Returned 11.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (BK)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Bank Ny Mellon (NYSE:BK) on October 16th, 2019 at $45.14. In approximately 3 months, Bank Ny Mellon has returned 11.00% as of today's recent price of $50.10.

Bank Ny Mellon share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $54.27 and a 52-week low of $40.52 and are now trading 24% above that low price at $50.10 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon) is a global financial services company. The Company provides asset and wealth management, asset servicing, issuer, clearing, and treasury services for institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Bank Ny Mellon shares.

