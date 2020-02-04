Bank Of Marin Ba Has Returned 27.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (BMRC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Bank Of Marin Ba (NASDAQ:BMRC) on November 20th, 2018 at $41.08. In approximately 17 months, Bank Of Marin Ba has returned 26.97% as of today's recent price of $30.00.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Bank Of Marin Ba have traded between a low of $23.80 and a high of $47.77 and are now at $30.00, which is 26% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.14% lower and 0.71% lower over the past week, respectively.

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Bank specializes in serving the borrowing and depository needs of businesses and individuals, as well as provides investment advisory and trust services.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Bank Of Marin Ba.

