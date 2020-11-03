Bank Of Hawaii Has Returned 31.4% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (BOH)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Bank Of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) on January 24th, 2020 at $91.97. In approximately 2 months, Bank Of Hawaii has returned 31.38% as of today's recent price of $63.11.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Bank Of Hawaii have traded between a low of $61.69 and a high of $95.65 and are now at $63.11, which is 2% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation is a regional financial services holding company with locations throughout the Pacific. The Company and its subsidiaries offers a wide range of financial services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Hawaii, the West Pacific, and American Samoa. Bank of Hawaii provides services such as commercial banking, investment and trust services, and mortgages.

