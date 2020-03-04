Bancorpsouth Inc Has Returned 41.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (BXS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Bancorpsouth Inc (NYSE:BXS) on January 3rd, 2020 at $31.13. In approximately 3 months, Bancorpsouth Inc has returned 41.29% as of today's recent price of $18.28.

Bancorpsouth Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $32.97 and a 52-week low of $17.24 and are now trading 6% above that low price at $18.27 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

BancorpSouth Bank operates as a commercial bank. The Bank offers student checking accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, money management, loans, mortgages, retirement planning, and advisory services. BancorpSouth Bank serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Bancorpsouth Inc.

Log in and add Bancorpsouth Inc (BXS) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.