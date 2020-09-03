Bancorpsouth Inc Has Returned 21.1% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (BXS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Bancorpsouth Inc (NYSE:BXS) on January 3rd, 2020 at $31.13. In approximately 2 months, Bancorpsouth Inc has returned 21.09% as of today's recent price of $24.56.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Bancorpsouth Inc have traded between a low of $23.87 and a high of $32.97 and are now at $24.56, which is 3% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.

BancorpSouth Bank operates as a commercial bank. The Bank offers student checking accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, money management, loans, mortgages, retirement planning, and advisory services. BancorpSouth Bank serves customers in the United States.

