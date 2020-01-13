Bancorp Inc/The Shares Up 21.6% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (TBBK)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Bancorp Inc/The (NASDAQ:TBBK) on April 26th, 2019 at $9.93. In approximately 9 months, Bancorp Inc/The has returned 21.61% as of today's recent price of $12.07.

Over the past year, Bancorp Inc/The has traded in a range of $7.66 to $13.73 and is now at $12.07, 58% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.0% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.4%.

The Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Bank offers services including interest bearing checking accounts, a full line of loan products, and online bill payment. Bancorp operates in the States of Delaware and Pennsylvania.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Bancorp Inc/The shares.

Log in and add Bancorp Inc/The (TBBK) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.