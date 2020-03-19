Banco Latinoam-E Has Returned 48.4% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (BLX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Banco Latinoam-E (NYSE:BLX) on January 30th, 2020 at $20.53. In approximately 2 months, Banco Latinoam-E has returned 48.36% as of today's recent price of $10.60.

In the past 52 weeks, Banco Latinoam-E share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $10.04 and a high of $22.95 and are now at $10.60. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.59% lower and 2.82% lower over the past week, respectively.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. is a specialized multinational bank established to finance the foreign trade of the countries in the Latin American and Caribbean region. The Bank focuses on short-term trade-related loans to borrowers who then loan the funds to various businesses and government institutions involved in foreign trade.

