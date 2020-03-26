Bancfirst Corp Has Returned 45.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (BANF)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Bancfirst Corp (NASDAQ:BANF) on January 27th, 2020 at $59.80. In approximately 2 months, Bancfirst Corp has returned 45.65% as of today's recent price of $32.50.

Over the past year, Bancfirst Corp has traded in a range of $26.00 to $63.96 and is now at $32.50, 25% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.3%.

BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company owning and controlling one and more banks.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Bancfirst Corp.

