Bancfirst Corp Has Returned 14.7% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (BANF)

Written on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 1:46pm
By Shiri Gupta

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Bancfirst Corp (NASDAQ:BANF) on January 27th, 2020 at $59.80. In approximately 1 month, Bancfirst Corp has returned 14.71% as of today's recent price of $51.00.

Bancfirst Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $63.96 and a 52-week low of $50.14 and are now trading 2% above that low price at $51.00 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company owning and controlling one and more banks.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Bancfirst Corp.

